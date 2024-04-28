Shane Gillis to lead new comedy series ‘Tires’ on Netflix

Shane Gillis will have two performances lined up at Netflix Is A Joke Fest before Tires premiere

Shane Gillis has nabbed a Netflix TV show, Tires, following his debut Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

According to Netflix Tudum, the comedian will star in the six-episodic comedy series, co-created and executive produced by himself.

The series will screech on the screens on May 23, following Gillis’ two gigs at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, scheduled to take place on May 4 and May 8.

Moreover, the event will have something special for the fans: the screening of Tires on May 6 at the Egyptian Theater.

The special screening is set for ages 18 and above and will feature a special Q&A with Gillis, his co-star and co-creator Steve Gerben, and McKeever, who will serve as the director and co-creator.

Though fans are used to watch the comedian behind the mic, Tires will race Gillis away from the stage and into the auto repair chain realm.

Gillis and Gerben, starring in the lead role, rounded out the star-studded lineup, with Kilah Fox, Chris O’Connor, and Stavros Halkias joined by Andrew Schulz for a guest appearance.

Gillis’ first comedy special, Beautiful Dogs, premiered on the global video streaming platform in May 2023.