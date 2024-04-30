Mark Ruffalo responds to Emma Stone's real name request

Emma Stone's Oscar winning moment

Mark Ruffalo has recently showed support to Emma Stone after she expressed her wish to be called by her real name, Emily.



On April 27, Mark re-shared The Guardian's article about Poor Things co-star on X, formerly known as Twitter while citing The Hollywood Reporter's quotes.

"Okay. We love you, Emily," wrote the 56-year-old.

Earlier, speaking to THR, Stone mentioned she liked it when people call her by her real name, Emily, instead of Emma.

The Easy A actress told the outlet, "People that I work with call me Emily, when I get to know them."

Stone revealed that she used her stage name Emma Stone becaues "Emily Stone was taken by another actress who was a member of SAG-AFTRA before her".

"I freaked out a couple of years ago," recalled the Cruella actress.

Stone explained, "For some reason, I was like, 'I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily."

Ruffalo's X post came after he praised Stone as “a once-in-a-generation talent” in a December interview with the outlet.

While appreciating her performance in Poor Things, The Hulk actor stated, "She's just so game. I mean, this is probably one of the most daring female performances in decades, in a sense."

"It's just the kind of fearlessness that she has and a presence, and I mean presence with you as an actor," he continued.

Ruffalo added, "She's just right there, no matter what you do she goes with you. And she's a great talent."

Meanwhile, Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in March for her performance in Poor Things, while Ruffalo was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.