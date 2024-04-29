Royal family surprises fans on Kate Middleton, Prince William's big day

Buckingham Palace shares details of Queen Camilla's latest public outing

Buckingham Palace has left royal fans in surprise as it posted Queen Camilla's photos on Kate Middleton, Prince William's special day.

King Charles III's office has shared details of Queen Camilla's first public engagement since it was announced that King Charles is set to return to public duties.



The Palace has shared the post just hours after Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their never-before-seen wedding portrait to celebrate their 13the wedding anniversary.



The royal Family's social media accounts shared adorable photos of the Queen as she hosted the "Maiden" yacht crew at Clarence House on Monday.

The photos were captioned: "Today, The Queen hosted the ‘Maiden’ yacht crew at Clarence House to congratulate them on their unprecedented win of the Ocean Globe Race, becoming the first ever all-female crew to win an around-the-world yacht race."

The Queen, 76, was all smiles and in high spirits hosted the glamorous reception. She mingled with the team shook hands before posing for a picture with Tracy Edwards MBE, who initiated the race.



Queen Camilla's smile was enough to give delightful update on her husband King Charles's health, who's set to return to public-facing duties ahead of major celebrations in the first week of May.

However, the palace did not publicly share any words or tribute to William and Kate who are celebrating their milestone while going through the difficult phase of their life as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

King Charles's III' wife Camilla praised the record-breaking crew of The Maiden as 'brilliant' as they became the first ever all-female crew to win an around-the-world yacht race.