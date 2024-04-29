King Charles treatment: Doctors speak of problems with any cancer diagnosis

'Physically, King Charles is clearly doing okay,' says cancer specialist

King Charles III, who's returning to public-facing duties while battling cancer, has been given go-ahead to continue royal duties by a leading cancer specialist.



Professor Karol Sikora has shared his knowledge about the disease and treatment, saying: "Physically, King Charles is clearly doing okay."

Former advisor to the World Health Organisation Sikora, as per the Mirror, went on saying: "But psychologically there is going to be uncertainty about whether the cancer will come back - even after treatment. That is a problem with any cancer diagnosis.

"There is also a chance that the treatment itself might cause problems. This uncertainty can cause profound problems for some people. One of the best ways to handle this is to get back to normal as soon as possible."

The cancer specialist appeared giving the King go-ahead as he explained: "The worst thing for anyone to do is to sit around watching daytime TV and reading magazines waiting for something to happen. It is good that the King is willing to go back to his unusual job if he feels able as this will deflect the uncertainty about his future which can be frightening for anybody."

The 75-year-old monarch is se to return to his public-facing duties on Tuesday following a three month break to undergo treatment for cancer.

Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on April 27 that the monarch and Queen Camilla will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to help mark the milestone.

Professor Gordon Wishart, cancer consultant and Chief Medical Officer at diagnostics company Check4Cancer, was quoted as saying: "Cancer specialists talk about survivorship in cancer care which covers the physical, emotional and psychological aspects of cancer. This is equally as important as cancer treatment and can go on for the rest of a patient’s life.



"Patients need a framework for support both physically and psychologically and as cancer doctors we always encourage people to get back to work as soon as they can. Cancer patients don’t want to be sitting at home thinking about their illness. Often it can be a good idea to have a phased back to work plan but it is always better to work than and the support of his wider family will also be important."

Prince William and Harry's father first announced the news of his cancer diagnosis in February, and is continuing to receive outpatient care for the illness.