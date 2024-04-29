Kate Middleton, Prince Harry fiercely defended in live show

Prince Harry fiercely defended in live show by an Olympian

Prince Harry, who's set to return to the UK in May, has been fiercely defended by an Olympian during a Live show.

Kriss Akabusi sparked an on-air clash with Isabel Webster about the Duke of Sussex, saying that it is "no longer our business" to talk about Prince Harry, and the focus should be on the success of the Invictus Games.



Speaking on GB News, former Olympian Akabusi said: "The Invictus Games wouldn't be what it is today "without his profile, his energy, and his experiences as a soldier".



Akabusi went on: "And of course, people will ask if he's going to talk to his dad? Of course he's going to speak to his dad. He doesn't need a press conference to say I'm speaking to my dad."

Isabel responded as saying that people discuss his dwindling relationships with his father "it's only because he's talked about it in Spare, and told us all about it that it is our business, and everyone takes a view on it."

Isabel argued: "Well, everyone takes a view because he did the Oprah interview, he's taken slingshots at Kate, we know Kate's ill, people feel protective over William and Kate, don't they?



"People are invested in it. But, I agree it'd be nice if we didn't talk about it."

Akabusi replied : "I'm sure he's given his condolences to his sister-in-law. Come on, he's not a beast.

"But let's not talk about that next week. It's the Invictus Games, ten years. He's the flagship of all those brave soldiers who got maimed in different places and are competing at the highest level."

Host Eamonn Holmes said: "We're all going to be bored silly next week as Prince Harry returns to London. We are. You know he's going to be in the news every day - what he's doing, did he see the King, was he snubbed by his brother? What would he be without the Invictus Games?"

