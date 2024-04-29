Gypsy Rose Blanchard spills the tea about her new memoir, My Time to Stand

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to release her new memoir: Deets inside

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has recently revealed she's going to release new memoir one year after leaving prison.

In a press statment, Gypsy dished out details about her upcoming tell-all memoir My Time to Stand on April 29, which will be released in January 2025.

"I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for," she told PEOPLE magazine.

Gypsy stated, "That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That’s what I hope people will take away from my book."

Gypsy's new memor, which is also co-written by Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, will reportedly touched on the "abusive cycle" that allegedly began with "Dee Dee’s abuse by her father, Gypsy’s reaction after being involved in her mother’s murder and memories of her final days in prison".

"After serving 8 years in prison for the role she played in her mother Dee Dee’s murder, Gypsy is embracing her fresh start—and reminding all of us that it’s never too late," read the Gypsy's memoir synopsis.

The synopsis continued, "Featuring Blanchard family photos and new facts about Gypsy’s life that she previously kept private, My Time to Stand offers an unprecedented look at the real Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, proudly embarking on her ongoing journey to recovery and self-discovery."

Reflecting on her memoir, Gypsy added, "I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate."