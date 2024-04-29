Zac Efron reflects on being paired with Nicole Kidman in 'A Family Affair'

Zac Efron opens up about his working experience with Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair

Zac Efron has recently reflected on being paired with Nicole Kidman in his upcoming rom-com, A Family Affair.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Efron revealed he still felt similar "jitters" the way he was in his 20s.

"I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with," said the High School Musical alum.

Efron described his chemistry with Kidman in the new Netflix movie as "seamless, natural and fun".

The director Richard LaGravenese also spilled to the outlet about Kidman and Efron's chemistry in the movie.

"The spark between Kidman and Efron was an answered prayer — something you hope for but can't plan," remarked the movie-maker.

Besides Efron and Kidman, other main character is Joey King who "finds her herself caught in the middle when her mom (Kidman) unexpectedly begins a romance with her boss (Efron), who happens to be a famous actor," as per synopsis.

While discussing about her dynamic with Efron, the Kissing Booth actress mentioned, "Neither of us [was] afraid of messing up, or embarrassing ourselves because we’re just having fun finding out what works."



King expressed her excitement over watching Kidman and Efron's chemistry which she believed "looking so hot on screen together".

Meanwhile, A Family Affair is slated to release on June 28 on Netflix.