Disha Patani gives fitness advice to all those looking to get in shape

Bollywood star Disha Patani is hands down, considered one of the fittest stars in the industry and is hailed widely for her impeccable physique.

Sharing her fitness mantra as well as tips and tricks to get the same shape, the 27-year-old stressed on all those looking to get fit, to put all their focus on eating healthy instead of starving.

“There is a difference between starving and eating healthy. I always choose healthier options. Ninety per cent of how you look depends on what you eat. If I'm not eating right, no matter how much I train, I won't improve. I am a lover of sweet things and I eat as my heart permits once a week,” she said.

“When I come back from filming, I have to start from the basics again. If you don't achieve a split, you need to stretch every day. If you don't, you lose it,” she added.

The ‘Baaghi 2’ actor is said to never be missing any workout as is often found in the gym to keep herself fit.