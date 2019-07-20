Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani step out in style slamming all breakup rumors

While news had earlier been rife about B-Town lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani calling it quits on their relationship, the two appear to be very much together.



According to the latest hearsay, the duo was spotted quashing all breakup rumors as they radiated on their dinner date together, pictures of which have now started making rounds online.

The pictures show the power couple to be in a good mood as they rocked their best looks and were all-smiles in the face of flashing cameras, perhaps to announce that the buzz surrounding their relationship is baseless.

The two pulled off casual yet stylish looks as Disha threw on a body con dress with white sneakers while Tiger rocked a white t-shirt with yellow shoes.

The two have reportedly been in a relationship since 2016 but till date have not publicly commented about their love.

