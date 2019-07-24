Disha Patani opens up about her memory loss after critical head injury

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town glam girl Disha Patani may appear to be living the dream life, but the starlet has had her fair share of struggles throughout her life.
The 27-year-old ‘Bharat’ star, as per a report by Mid Day, had suffered a serious injury on her head after she fell on a concrete floor during training, leaving her with a memory loss for six months.
The actor was quoted by the publication as saying: I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.”
“I took to gymnastics three years ago. It’s always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20..When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week,” she said.
“MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees you reach somewhere,” she added further.
On the work front, the actor recently appeared in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ and is presently working on her upcoming film ‘Malang.’
B-Town glam girl Disha Patani may appear to be living the dream life, but the starlet has had her fair share of struggles throughout her life.
The 27-year-old ‘Bharat’ star, as per a report by Mid Day, had suffered a serious injury on her head after she fell on a concrete floor during training, leaving her with a memory loss for six months.
The actor was quoted by the publication as saying: I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.”
“I took to gymnastics three years ago. It’s always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20..When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week,” she said.
“MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees you reach somewhere,” she added further.
On the work front, the actor recently appeared in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ and is presently working on her upcoming film ‘Malang.’