Disha Patani opens up about her memory loss after critical head injury

B-Town glam girl Disha Patani may appear to be living the dream life, but the starlet has had her fair share of struggles throughout her life.

The 27-year-old ‘Bharat’ star, as per a report by Mid Day, had suffered a serious injury on her head after she fell on a concrete floor during training, leaving her with a memory loss for six months.

The actor was quoted by the publication as saying: I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.”

“I took to gymnastics three years ago. It’s always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20..When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week,” she said.

“MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees you reach somewhere,” she added further.

On the work front, the actor recently appeared in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ and is presently working on her upcoming film ‘Malang.’