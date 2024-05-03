Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall accepting Prince Harry’s invitation?

Sources stressed that Harry invited his family to the event celebrating a decade of the Invictus Games

It remains uncertain whether Prince Harry's cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, all of whom he maintains close relationships with, will participate in the upcoming major event.

Prince Harry, aged 39, is set to return to the UK next week to attend an anniversary service for the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral.

According to royal sources, it is yet to be confirmed whether Princess Beatrice 35, Princess Eugenie 34, and Zara Tindall 42 will be present at the celebrations.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly extended invitations to the entire Royal Family for the Invictus Games 10-year celebration ceremony in London on May 8th.

However, no senior members of the Royal Family are anticipated to attend the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Princess Kate 42 is presently undergoing cancer treatment, and Prince Harry remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William.

A well-informed source familiar with the brothers' situation confirmed to Page Six that Harry extended invitations to William and other members of the Royal Family for the service.

It is still unknown whether Harry will see his father King Charles during the brief trip, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace has said they will not comment on private meetings.

Prince Harry and his father last saw each other in February when Charles, 75, revealed his cancer diagnosis and the duke flew from California to see the King for 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, King Charles will have his weekly audience with Rishi Sunak before attending the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season, medical advice pending.

He is also understood to have a packed diary next week.

However, sources stressed that Harry invited his family to the event celebrating a decade of the Invictus Games which helps wounded servicemen and women.