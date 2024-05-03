Johnny Depp to prioritise his health and mental wellbeing after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp tries to focus on his mental wellbeing after Amber Heard trial: Source

Johnny Depp has recently decided to prioritise his health and wellbeing nearly two years after winning the defamation legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, Johnny is “very excited” for his fans to watch him in his French movie Jeanne du Barry today (May 3) as this movie opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

“He did the entire film in French. It was a good challenge,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Johnny is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days.”

“People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry U.K. premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier,” revealed an insider.

The source noted. “He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace.”

“There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people,” added an insider.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently working on post-production for Modi, a movie starring Al Pacino that allows Johnny to make a comeback in the direction after 25 years.

Johnny tried to keep himself “in really good spirits” alongside his music, painting and other creative endeavours.

Nowadays, the source disclosed Johnny “really feels London is a home. It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music”.

“He’s jamming out with friends and playing solo in times when he’s not focused on filmmaking,” stated an insider.

The source pointed out, “Johnny is focused on moving forward.”

“He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period,” said an insider.

The source explained, “There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life”.

There’s no animosity toward anybody,” added an insider.

The source also opened up that Johnny is not looking out for any romance at the moment.

“He is really too busy so there's not time right now for that,” said an insider.

Elaborating on what keeps him busy, the source mentioned, “Johnny is really open to anything. It’s kind of like a ‘never say never.’ There are no closed doors.”

"If there’s a role that comes along that he’s incredibly passionate about, of course he’s going to look into it,” stated an insider.