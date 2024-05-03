King Charles not interested in meeting with Meghan Markle?

The former actress is yet to introduce youngest Lilibet, two, to the Royal Family

It is believed that Prince Harry and King Charles would prioritize setting aside their schedules to meet, provided that Meghan Markle is not present.

Next week, 39-year-old Harry is set to travel to Britain for what is anticipated to be a solo trip, while his wife chooses to remain in California.

During the same time frame as conflicting events with his father, Charles, Harry will be present at a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral as part of the Invictus Games tour, scheduled for May 8th.

And ITV News' royal correspondent Chris Ship has told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show that the father and son would put schedules aside to meet, as long as Meghan isn't it tow.

Chris Ship told The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show: "The relationships are very difficult within that family and I think, yes, it would be a lot easier if Meghan weren't there.

"But you know it is still the King's daughter-in-law and they still have two children who are the King's grandchildren.

"You would kind of hope that they would all see each other."

An insider said Meghan had “shown no interest” in coming back to the UK.

The former actress is yet to introduce youngest Lilibet, two, to the Royal Family - which Chris said could give the King a "boost" during his cancer battle.

He added: "Wouldn't it be nice if they did bring the kids and they all went to see granddad, because that would really give him a boost.