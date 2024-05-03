Queen Camilla executes perfect plan to snub Prince Harry’s invitation

Harry has extended an invitation to members of the Royal Family for the service

It is believed that Queen Camilla has executed a plan to politely decline an invitation extended by Prince Harry.

Harry has extended an invitation to members of the Royal Family for the service. However, it coincides with a garden party at Buckingham Palace on the same day, and royal experts believe that few will attend.

When Prince Harry returns for the 10th-anniversary commemorative service of the Invictus Games on Wednesday, Camilla is anticipated to inform him that she is "otherwise engaged." These two simple words also hint at her sentiments towards the King's youngest son.

Prince Harry may meet his father, but the Queen is said to be 'not in a hurry' to be reunited with her estranged stepson, sources say.

According to the Express, the insider said: "Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged. Although the King will have time in his diary for a brief visit, that hasn’t been confirmed yet due to the garden party schedule. Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room."



Harry last visited the UK in early February and came over for just one day after learning King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The two had a brief meeting at Clarence House in London, lasting less than 45 minutes, although it is not known whether Camilla was present.

It is not expected that the Duke of Sussex will stay in London for long, as he and Meghan Markle have a trip to Nigeria planned for later in the month.If he does manage to meet his father it will be a brief encounter thanks to the King's packed schedule, which includes his weekly meeting with the Prime Minister as well as the garden party.

The source explained: "Health permitting, the King is due to attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8. If a meeting with Harry were to take place it would have to be just before or after that."

They added: "There won’t be any special arrangements made for a meeting, but one could be squeezed into plans already in place." Since his move to the US, the Duke has had a strained relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, with his and Meghan's TV appearances and his book Spare worsened relations.