Prince Harry finally gives in to royal family

Prince Harry decides to make amends with the royal family

Prince Harry has taken a major decision to ease tension with the royal family ahead of his royal trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who's set to take solo flight to the UK to attend the Invictus Games 10-year celebration ceremony on May 8, has reportedly decided to make amends with the Firm.

Harry extended an olive branch to the royal family by sending them an invitation to grace his event in London. However, King Charles and other senior members of the royal family have not responded to the Duke's invitation.

A well-placed London socialite, who knows Harry and William, has confirmed to Page Six that the Duke invited the Prince of Wales as well as other members of the royal family, to the event.



No senior members of the royal family, according to GB News, are expected at the event at St Paul’s Cathedral as King Charles and Princess Kate are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

There are speculations that Harry's father, who's recently returned to public duties, could attend via zoom or may be in person.

The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly also considering to to invite Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer so he can see his grandchildren Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet.



It is to mention here that the King will have his weekly audience with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on the day of Harry’s event.