Kat Middleton overtakes Prince William to win new title

Prince William receives fresh blow from Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, who's out of spotlight due to her cancer treatment, has overtaken her husband Prince William in a new poll to be crowned Britain’s favourite royal.

63 per cent of Brits consider the Princess of Wales 'favourable, a slight increase from Prince William's score of 62 per cent, according to the survey.

William, who has been knocked from the top spot, still happy to know that his own wife brought her down with the help of her supports and well-wishers.



Kate, who has been the subject of intense speculation and conspiracy theories in recent months, has topped the list of the most favourite royal in Britain.



34 per cent found Kate 'strongly favourable' - a two per cent increase from her husband's score, according to the poll conducted by Savanta research for The Independent.



Only 29 per cent of participants deemed Prince Harry 'favourable', while Meghan's score sat one per cent lower at 28 per cent. While William managed to impress 33 per cent of participants as 'strongly favourable'.



Other notable findings from the poll were the lack of popularity faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry appealed to only nine per cent in the same category - the same score achieved by Meghan.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, came in as the UK's least favourite royal, with just 14 per cent of participants regarding him as 'favourable'.