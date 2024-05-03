Meghan Markle prefers 'good PR' in Nigeria over being 'booed by royalists'

Meghan Markle chooses 'PR moment' in Nigeria over UK visit

Meghan Markle prioritises her trip to Nigeria over a UK visit with her husband Prince Harry due to her own benefits, claimed a royal expert.



Jack Royston analysed the Duchess of Sussex's decision to skip the Invictus Games event during a conversation on Newsweek's Royal Report podcast.

The royal expert claimed that the former Suits actress prefers a "guaranteed good PR" during her Nigeria visit rather than being "booed by royalists."

Jack said, "The centrepiece of this visit is a service of Thanksgiving for Invictus at St. Paul's Cathedral. Now the last time Meghan went there, Meghan and Harry were booed by royalists."



He added, "By contrast, Meghan will obviously get a very positive welcome in Nigeria, so, she may simply be choosing guaranteed good PR over the possibility of another moment of hubris at the hands of monarchists who don't really like her very much."



Moreover, the expert believes Meghan also thinking about the security and well-being of her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The royal expert stated, "...on a more emotional front, going away for long periods of time is difficult as a parent, because you have to leave your kids behind."