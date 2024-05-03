Taylor Swift deeply 'hurt' in short romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift was deeply affected during her short period of romance with Matty Healy, claimed a new report.

As reported by Life & Style, the source claimed that the Lover singer's relationship with the record producer was more "intense" than anyone realised.

The source said, "What looked at the time like a two-month rebound with a bad boy was so much more intense than anyone realized."

It is important to mention that Swift was romantically involved with Healy after she ended her six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn.

An insider stated, "Forget Joe. Matty is the man who really broke Taylor’s heart."



For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

The singer admitted to closing the painful story of her life, seemingly hinting at her breakup with Alwyn and Healy in a few of her album's songs.

Swift is currently enjoying the success of her new album, which has been breaking records in the music world.