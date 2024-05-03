Prince Harry invites Meghan's wrath with his latest move?

Prince Harry has seemingly taken a risk of angering his wife Meghan Markle with his surprising decision ahead of his return to the the UK.



The Duke of Sussex has reportedly invited the royal family to attend his big event in London, allegedly infuriating the Duchess of Sussex who said to be reluctant to accompany Harry to the country of his birth.

Harry, according to some, wants to see his dad happy amid his battle with cancer. He has also decided to end rift with his elder brother William by sending him an invite for the celebrations of his Games, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's said to be excited for Nigeria trip, is reportedly not in favour to return to the UK as she's "afraid of being booed by the British public", a royal commentator has claimed.



Harry's move could hurt Meghan if he had not discussed it before taking the step. However some royal commentators believe Harry makes no decision without the Duchess.

Some media outlets, citing a spokesman for the couple, report Meghan would not travel to the UK to a service at St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Instead, she will fly from the US to Nigeria to meet her husband for an official visit immediately afterwards.



Royal commentator Richard Eden claimed Meghan is avoiding the trip as she does not want to feel unwelcome by royalists at St Paul's for the second time.

Harry and Meghan visited the same cathedral in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. But when they exited the car, they were greeted by some smiles, cheers and applause, but also booing.

