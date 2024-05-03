Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'stand united' in the face of criticism

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'lift each other up' while facing the 'outside hate.'



It is pertinent to mention here that the couple often made it to the headlines due to their alleged marital troubles. The duo have also been targetted by public scrutiny.

Now, Entertainment Tonight reported that the lovebirds are currently focusing to strengthen their romantic relationship and work on their blended family.

The source, "Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate. She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some."

An insider added, "Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can’t please everyone."



The report detailed that Affleck and Lopez "acknowledge what really matters" and they both "lift each other up, and encourage each other’s talents and capabilities."

"Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family," the source shared.