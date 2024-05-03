Selena Gomez thinks Benny Blanco is her soulmate

Selena Gomez is ready to settle down with boyfriend Benny Blanco.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “He makes Selena laugh.”

“He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever,” said an insider.

Another source told the outlet, Selena’s “friends and family could not be more excited for her”.

“She definitely sees this relationship going the distance,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page.”

“Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down,” remarked an insider.

For the unversed, Selena and Benny were musical collaborators before their relationship turned romantic late last year.

The source revealed that the singer “is considering moving from the West Coast to New York City to be closer to Benny”.

“She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops,” said an insider.

The source pointed out, “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

Earlier this year, the Only Murders in the Building actress offered insight into her relationship with Benny during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said in February.

Selena continued, “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

However, the singer and actress added, “I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”