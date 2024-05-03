Prince William aims to follow in Prince Harry’s ‘rebellious’ footsteps

Prince William is believed to be jealous of Prince Harry due to his ability to stay in the news albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Prince of Wales “envies his brother’s globe-trotting freedom”.

He explained: "William has always been more confident because he has always been a monarch in waiting, and for a long time that was enough to ensure he felt confident about his role and his future.

“But Harry has become such a thorn in the Royal Family side that he is getting a great deal of the attention that really should go to William and his father King Charles."

Tom also noted the future King of England is "frustrated that he doesn’t get the attention he should be getting,” due to Harry and Meghan Markle’s theatrics across the pond.

He also cited a Kensington Palace source, claiming, "William’s view of Harry is that it’s a case of the devil having all the best tunes."

"For a long time, William simply felt that doing the right thing and being dutiful like his grandmother would stand him in good stead,” the royal expert added, “but there’s a bit of William that feels that he needs a bit more edge to keep up with his little brother."