After Bharat, why will Disha Patani not work with Salman Khan ever again?

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan has come forth stating she might not work with the actor in future.

The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress revealed that her movie ‘Bharat’ is the only chance for her to work with Salman Khan as this is the only movie which somehow manages to maintain the age gap among them and she might not get this chance in future again.



Disha said, “I have a management and I have to discuss the roles with them. But, the fact that I loved this role so much that I had to do it. Plus I don’t know if I ever get an opportunity of working with Salman sir again, so, I knew that I needed to do this.”

This has created quite a stir in the showbiz industry. So much so that Salman has now expressed his two cents on Disha's age gap statement.

Salman was asked about his take on which he revealed, "Why? What age difference she is saying? I’m doing a film with a 17 year old now.”

Earlier Disha was asked the reason behind her statement.

She said, “I mean there is an age gap which honestly in this film is managed because he’s shown as a young Salman who is in his late 20s. So, it was easier for people to understand and accept the equation.”

Salman Khan and Disha Patani will be seen in their upcoming movie ‘Bharat’ with Katrina Kaif also in an opposite role.



The movie is all set to release on Eid-ul –Fitr.