 
close
Saturday February 24, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle 'behaviour and persona' unveiled amid rebranding efforts

Meghan Markle's actions and personality on her recent Los Angeles dinner date revealed

By Angie Morgan
February 24, 2024
Meghan displayed kindness throughout her evening with Terry
Meghan displayed kindness throughout her evening with Terry 

Amid a rebranding push alongside her husband, new insights surface regarding Meghan Markle's demeanor and activities during a recent dinner excursion in Los Angeles.

Spotted departing a business dinner with Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions company, the Duchess of Sussex radiated contentment. The pair dined in Studio City, California, on a Thursday evening.

Meghan, aged 42, indulged in Japanese cuisine at Asanebo Japanese Gourmet alongside her companion, an executive producer for Meghan's podcast Archetypes. Per reports, they occupied a corner table, relishing wine, food, and conversation before bidding farewell.

Read More: Prince Harry may face ‘potential penalties’ amid complicated US visa court case

Further revelations about the Duchess of Sussex's conduct and character have emerged from a source. 

According to PEOPLE, Meghan displayed kindness throughout her evening with Terry and exhibited an upbeat mood, notably ordering a substantial amount of sake.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as ‘comedians’ by critics

Sake, an alcoholic beverage of Japanese origin, is crafted by fermenting polished rice.

Following a tumultuous 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be charting a fresh course in 2024. Already this year, the couple has graced numerous high-profile events and revamped their website, Sussex.com, with Meghan announcing a collaboration with Lemonada Media.