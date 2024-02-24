Meghan displayed kindness throughout her evening with Terry

Amid a rebranding push alongside her husband, new insights surface regarding Meghan Markle's demeanor and activities during a recent dinner excursion in Los Angeles.

Spotted departing a business dinner with Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions company, the Duchess of Sussex radiated contentment. The pair dined in Studio City, California, on a Thursday evening.

Meghan, aged 42, indulged in Japanese cuisine at Asanebo Japanese Gourmet alongside her companion, an executive producer for Meghan's podcast Archetypes. Per reports, they occupied a corner table, relishing wine, food, and conversation before bidding farewell.

Further revelations about the Duchess of Sussex's conduct and character have emerged from a source.

According to PEOPLE, Meghan displayed kindness throughout her evening with Terry and exhibited an upbeat mood, notably ordering a substantial amount of sake.

Sake, an alcoholic beverage of Japanese origin, is crafted by fermenting polished rice.

Following a tumultuous 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be charting a fresh course in 2024. Already this year, the couple has graced numerous high-profile events and revamped their website, Sussex.com, with Meghan announcing a collaboration with Lemonada Media.