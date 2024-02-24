Prince Harry may face ‘potential penalties’ amid complicated US visa court case

Royal expert said Harry “could be in big trouble” with the impending court case

Charles Rae has disclosed the possibility of The Duke of Sussex being deported following a court decision, stating, "I do not wish for his return."

This development arises as The Duke of Sussex's visa becomes the focal point of a recent court proceeding, with a conservative think tank pushing for the public disclosure of Harry's US immigration records.

In his memoir Spare, the prince, 39, admitted to formerly taking marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, the father-of-two admitted he had taken drugs, and the think tank has taken the case to court in an effort to uncover if the prince was truthful about his past during his application.

While the case will not decide if Harry can stay in the US, it will determine whether he received special treatment from the Department of Homeland Security over the answers in his visa application.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said Harry “could be in big trouble” with the impending court case, and any revelation about drug-taking in his book “could have any implication for his status in the United States.”

“He is so used to living in a world where the normal rules don’t apply to him because he’s a member of the royal family,” he told the Daily Express.

“We are not going to know until the judge makes some kind of a decision, but Harry and Meghan will be having sleepless nights over this.”