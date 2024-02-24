Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as ‘comedians’ by critics

"Harry and Meghan are now the butt of insults and jokes in America, Cohen has claimed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are simply social influencers" US journalist Lee Cohen has claimed.

Cohen, in a conversation with GBN America, discussed an opinion article he penned regarding the Sussexes' popularity, both among the general public and within the Royal Family.

Cohen told GB host Nana Akua: "Despite their lofty rebranding and invented accomplishments without royal status, Harry and his wife for nothing more than social influencers.

"Hollywood execs have said it themselves. Agent Jerry Zimmer famously proclaimed them 'talentless'.

The duke recently told ABC's Good Morning America that he plans to see his family "as much as he can" following the King's diagnosis, and hopes the illness can "bring the family together".

"Then there was the other episode where the Spotify execs called them Grifters and that will stick with them forever because it is just so appropriate. But after their fall from grace with the streaming platforms.

"But in America, they are now the butt of insults and jokes from everything from cartoons to comedians."

He said he "loves his family", but also "has his own family" in California.

Cohen explained: "I wrote in the piece that against criticism for these ridiculous rebranding efforts, the Sussexes defiantly vow not to be broken.

"But in fact, they have broken themselves through their transparent treachery that Brits have long known and Americans have finally woken up to.

"During Harry's interview on Good Morning America, he professes love for his family following the King's cancer diagnosis, which is a reasonable reaction.

"But this statement is mystifying considering the multitude of offences and disrespects committed by the Prince and his wife against the Royal Family. I mean, it's just shocking, isn't it?

He added: "It's astonishing. Their vendetta against the family and institution of monarchy is no mere family feud.

"Because the Royal Family represent the British nation. So it really is an insult to the nation."