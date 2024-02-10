Prince Harry to ‘reestablish’ royal position by ‘end of 2024’

Prince Harry has been at odds with his family for years and the rift with his family, especially his father and brother, had deepened since last year.

The Duke of Sussex, who dashed back to his home country to visit his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, has sparked conversation about what they talked about and if they discussed the future of his royal position.

Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, is expected to return to his royal duties sometime this year, per safebettingsites.com.

Ever since the health crisis of Kate Middleton and King Charles had been announced, Prince William had stepped back from many of his engagements in order to support his family, leaving even fewer working royals on the job.

With the mounting pressure on Prince of Wales, Harry is 6/1 to become a working Royal again sometime, per the site.

“Prince Harry’s visit of King Charles earlier this week was heavily publicised by the media, leading to speculation that he could deliver a U-turn on his decision to step down from being a working royal over four years ago,” Safebetting.com spokesperson Neil Roarty told The Mirror.

He continued, “Harry, who remains fifth in line to the throne, is 6/1 to re-establish his royal duties between now and the end of 2024, while he is 4/1 to move back to the United Kingdom - with or without Meghan Markle.”

Previously, an insider told The Mirror that Harry is willing “to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father.”

However, with ties still bitter with his brother, William, it remains to be seen if Harry would help share his load.