Prince Harry forced to stay in hotel amid rocky King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and King Charles still have some unresolved issues to work out as things appear strained between the father and son.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London Tuesday afternoon taking an overnight flight, after his father personally called to let him know of his cancer diagnosis.

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton react to King Charles’ meeting with Harry

When Harry arrived to meet the monarch at Clarence House, they pair had an intense 45-minute meeting, after which Charles headed off to Buckingham Palace, so he can be flown in a chopper to Sandringham.

Meanwhile, Harry, who was evicted from his Frogmore Cottage alongside wife Meghan Markle last year, headed to a luxury hotel to spend the night.

According to The Mail, it is understood that Harry did not stay at any royal residence, hence the royal must have been escorted to a hotel.

However, Harry’s stay won’t be long since he and Meghan are set to head to Canada next week for an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

Read More: Prince Harry forced to stay in hotels despite 1000 rooms in palace

The Spare author has been in a rift with the royal family since the past couple of years. While it appeared that the relationships may have been thawing but not much has changed.



Moreover, with his previous visits to London, the royal was forced to resort to a hotel. The Telegraph reported last year that Harry must now “give notice” formally for any future visits so that appropriate arrangements can be made.