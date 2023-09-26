Prince Harry forced to stay in hotels despite 1000 rooms in palace

Prince Harry struggled with his accommodation earlier this month during his brief visit to his home country, U.K., since he cleared out his Windsor home.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly stayed in a hotel room after he was denied a place in the Windsor Castle, which is just 20 miles of Buckingham Palace and boasts over 1000 rooms.

Harry visited London for his WellChild Awards speech and to pay respects to his grandmother, on her first death anniversary on September 8.

Hence the royal was forced to resort to a hotel, while his family was spending the end of summer break in Balmoral.

Per The Telegraph, the night stay also had some ‘complicating security arrangements’ given that the father of two lost a legal bid for UK police protection in May. However, he did manage to visit his grandmother’s grave on her death anniversary.

Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their Frogmore Cottage, a wedding gift from the late Queen, in February. The couple officially cleared out of the residence in May, leaving them with no place of stay in UK.

Earlier, the outlet reported that Harry must now “give notice” formally for any future visits so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

Following this, The Sunday Times cited royal sources that Harry could be lent an apartment at Kensington Palace, where William and Kate have a home and private office.

However, the Buckingham Palace refuted all such reports as “not true” and denying that Charles “could be forced to let Prince Harry stay at Kensington Palace.”