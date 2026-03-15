Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd gets candid about Michaela effect on her character's personality

Hannah Dodd has weighed in on the introverted nature of her character Francesca Bridgerton.

In a new chat with Shondaland, the actress was asked a rare question about her character, who “usually communicates quietly.”

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The interviewer asked her, “In part two, we get to see her pissed off and loud. How was that for you to play around with, Hannah?”

She began by saying that playing a festier version of her character was a long time coming, “It’s so fun because I think Francesca’s a character who has grown up in a busy household and has it in her to be louder.”

While her character generally prefers tranquility, the actress noted that there is a sharp edge beneath the surface.

“I just think a lot of the time she wants a peaceful life. But I think she’s definitely got it in her — there’s some sarcasm there, and it’s interesting to see who brings that out in her.”

“There are certain siblings who do, but obviously Michaela brings it out in her. She’s got so much going on inside that at some point it has to break out a little bit.”

“And she’s fighting for her life that she’s, like, already fought quietly to create, so I kind of love seeing a little bit of a feistier side to her. Plus, she’s growing up. We all develop as we grow. She’s not an 18-year-old anymore,” she concluded.