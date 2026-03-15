Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews yet to pay wedding bill at Dubai hotel

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has reportedly still not paid the bill for their wedding at a luxury Dubai hotel nearly two months after the ceremony.

The former glamour model, 47, married Andrews, 41, in late January after a whirlwind romance. The couple announced their engagement less than a week after meeting and held a small ceremony in Dubai days later.

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The event took place at the One&Only Royal Mirage, where rooms can cost around £2,000 a night. The pair exchanged vows in the hotel’s gardens and posed for photographs shortly after Andrews proposed at another luxury venue, the Burj Al Arab.

However, reports claim the wedding fees remain unpaid nearly eight weeks later. Sources say Andrews promised to return to the hotel and settle the outstanding bill, believed to be worth thousands of pounds, but has not yet done so. Staff at the venue are said to be frustrated by the delay.

"Lee Andrews has not yet paid the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel where he and Katie Price got married," a source told The Daily Mail. "He promised to settle the outstanding bills but still hasn’t, and it’s been over six weeks."

The said publication reported that when Lee was approached and asked about his bills, he insisted, "It was fully paid. It was an SMS on my HSBC locally. I will ping it to you so you can see it." Days later, he had still not provided evidence of payment.

Price and Andrews’ first ceremony was not legally binding, though the couple has since completed two additional legal ceremonies to formalise their marriage.

The businessman has also faced several accusations about his finances and behaviour since the wedding. One former partner, Alana Percival, has publicly criticised him and warned others not to trust him.

Separate reports also claimed Andrews had asked a woman for money shortly before proposing to Price, which he has denied.