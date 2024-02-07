Prince William, Kate Middleton react to King Charles’ meeting with Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘will never let Prince Harry back into lives’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not open to reconciling with Prince Harry despite his thawing relations with King Charles.

A source recently told the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex would “gladly accept reunion” with his estranged brother after he arrived to London to visit ailing King Charles.

However, a friend of the royal brothers quashed such hopes in a conversation with the Daily Beast, branding the prospect a “total fantasy”.

He explained that the Waleses' wouldn't ever trust Harry enough to let him back into their lives after his consistent actions of betrayal.

The husband of Meghan Markle boarded an overnight flight to his home country after the 75-year-old monarch personally informed him of his cancer, which was diagnosed during his corrective surgery for enlarged prostrate last month.



Following his arrival, the duke was escorted to Clarence House for a brief meeting with his father and later spent the night at a hotel.

“The news about their father is absolutely shocking, but I don’t think it means William wants to meet up with Harry and shake hands for the cameras,” they said.

The pal noted that relationship between Harry and William is “non-existent,” particularly because of the Spare author’s allegations leveled at the Princess of Wales.

“If the papers want to write that they are going to be having pints together and a heart to heart, they will,” they insisted of the estranged brothers, “but in reality, the idea that William and Kate are ever, ever going to let Harry back into their lives, or trust him with any personal information ever again is a total fantasy.”

They explained: “It’s simply not possible to exaggerate how bad and how damaged the relationship is, and how angry William is at Harry for betraying him for money.”

“This isn’t just two guys falling out. The point is, Harry betrayed the monarchy. He can’t be trusted, he is out,” the friend added.