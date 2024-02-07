Prince Harry ‘keen’ to support royal family with Meghan Markle’s ‘blessing’

Prince Harry is considering sticking around in London for a longer period this time unlike his previous rushed visits.

The Duke of Sussex had arrived in the UK Tuesday afternoon after he dashed to meet his father, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis. Keeping their four-year long feud aside, the father and son met at Clarence House.

Although the meeting only last for 45 minutes. While the brief meeting may be considered a snipe towards the Duke, Harry is “keen to start healing his rift,” per an insider cited by The Mirror.

Read More: Prince Harry gets subtle snub from King Charles in 45-minute meeting

According to the source, Harry is willing to put his differences aside for the sake of his family.

“Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father,” the insider said.

While there are still no official updates about Harry meeting with his estranged brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, but Meghan Markle has “given her blessing” to her husband.

The insider added that Meghan knows that family is “paramount” to Harry.

Read More: How Meghan Markle feels about Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

“It's early days yet and they are working out logistically how they can make it work as Harry's life is now in the States with his wife and kids.”