How Meghan Markle feels about Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Before Buckingham Palace issued a statement on King Charles health, the monarch called both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, personally to inform them of his cancer diagnosis.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he had spoken to his father and will be travelling to see him in London. Harry reportedly departed to see the King on Monday, san his wife Meghan Markle.

While the father-son meeting may finally put an end to the royal rift, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex would not be pleased with the notion, per royal author Angela Levin.

“Meghan is not coming with him and I think that Harry has a big mountain to climb if he does become very close to his father again,” Levin told GB News.

“I don't think she will be pleased whatsoever. And he's got this rock that he's in, whether he upsets Meghan or he upsets his father,” she continued.

"I think it will be very unexpected if Harry now changes the way that he's behaving, not just for 10 or 15 minutes with his father, but from now on. I don't think that will happen because Meghan will not let him."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 after their grievances with the firm.

The couple has been in a four-year long feud and it remains to be seen how Harry’s trip changes that.