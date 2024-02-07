Prince Harry gets subtle snub from King Charles in 45-minute meeting

Prince Harry rushed from Montecito, California, to visit his father King Charles, after he got a personal phone call about his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in the UK on Tuesday afternoon only to be snubbed by his father with a very brief visit.

Two black SUVs, which were seen leaving Heathrow Airport's VIP Windsor Suite and then arriving at the royal residence at around 2.42 pm.

Per Express.co.uk, it is understood that the father and son had a brief chat inside before he departed. This entire exchange lasted for merely 45 minutes.

Shortly after, Charles emerged from Clarence House to leave for Buckingham Palace.

The monarch is meant to stay at Sandringham for the foreseeable future to recuperate.

Charles has been in a nearly four-year long feud with his younger son but the walls were seemingly coming down around end of last year when reports of reconciliation emerged.

Palace officials gave no details afterwards on the content of their private 45-minute meeting.

While there might still be some simmering tensions between the father and son given the brief meeting, the reunion still raised the hopes of friends and family hoping they can find a way to heal their rift.