King Charles makes ‘brave’ gesture in first appearance after cancer diagnosis

King Charles was pictured for the first time following his cancer diagnosis as he arrived at Sandringham to recuperate.

The monarch seemed emotional but in good spirits as waved from the car. Charles was sat next to his wife. He took a short trip to from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, after which he got into the chopper for his stay in Sandringham alongside Queen Camilla.

Since this was the King’s first appearance since his health update, he made a choice decision about certain things to send a telling message, per The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers.

Myers shared that King Charles has “a fleet of cars he could have used to travel from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace” but he opted for “the highest profile of the lot.”

According to the royal expert, Charles “wanted to be seen - and to see those waiting to see him - as he bravely prepares for the difficult challenges ahead.”

“Instead of a 4x4 with blacked out windows, he made the journey in the State Bentley – a striking red classic that you can spot a mile off with huge windows allowing him to be seen from all angles,” he explained.

“With Queen Camilla at his side, he looked emotional as he smiled and waved to waiting well-wishers.”

After since Charles has been diagnosed by cancer, speculations over his abdication have also picked up. His appearance to the public may also be an indication that he will be bouncing back into work, once he is well.

Myers quoted sources that revealed Charles has been feeling “wholly positive” about the treatment, and his gesture to well-wishers “feels in line with that.”