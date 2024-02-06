'Horrified' Prince William 'begging' King Charles to revoke 'abdication plans'

Prince William is not ready to take over the British throne amid rumours that King Charles may abdicate in the wake of his health crisis.

The 75-year-old monarch has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’ shortly after undergoing a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate last week.

Reports of the King possibly abdicating his duties to the Prince of Wales gained momentum as he has been advised to avoid public-facing duties to focus on regular treatments.

However, a source told the Globe last month: "William is horrified his workaholic father is quitting – it's the last thing he expected. Charles always vowed he would use his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as an example and rule until his dying day."

They insisted that Charles allegedly wants to spend his remaining time with “the love of his life” Queen Camilla.

"William is beside himself," the source added. "He's not ready and is begging Charles to reconsider."

Another source recently claimed that the ailing King called for an emergency meeting with his eldest son to iron out details in this time of crisis.

"The King is looking to give up the throne early to make way for William and his wife Kate Middleton," they added.

"The monarch wants William to take the throne in his life as he wants to celebrate the moment, but the future King has asked his father to continue until the right time comes," according to the sources.

"However, The King's first priority is to make peace between his two feuding sons William and Harry."