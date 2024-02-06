Prince William to 'fill in' for King Charles amid his public retreat

Prince William has been forced to step up in the wake of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
The Prince of Wales is understood to represent the King on his behalf in some capacity in forthcoming royal duties due to his temporary withdrawal from the public eye.
Buckingham Palace announced Monday, Jan. 5, that the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with cancer following his hospital procedure for the treatment of enlarged prostrate last week.
They confirmed that he will steer clear of public engagements for some time, noting his state business affairs and paperwork will continue as usual.
Speaking to GB News, royal correspondent Cameron Walker highlighted the burgeoning pressure on William, noting: "Prince William, I'm told, is also possibly going to be taking on some of King Charles' duties or representing the King of behalf of him, but certainly not all.”
"The king is still expected to have his weekly audience with the Prime Minister, but on doctor's advice, it's advised that they should not meet in person,” he explained.
"Other arrangements, it's understood, will be arranged and similar with privy council meetings, the king is still expected to attend privy council meetings.
"He's also expected to work through those famous red boxes, his constitutional duties, signing Government papers, reading cabinet minutes,” added Walker.
