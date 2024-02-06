Queen Camilla stands ‘strong’ with King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

File Footage

King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer, as confirmed by the Palace.

During the extended period that the King is expected to be away from royal duties, his wife Queen Camilla will make appearances at public events.

Insiders report that the King will commence his treatment promptly, and there is no official confirmation regarding the date of his return.

Palace officials have said the King would be looking forward to doing so as soon as possible and he will continue to receive his government Red Boxes as usual throughout his period of treatment. There are no plans to engage Counsellors of State to take over the monarch’s official duties.

The Monarch was last month diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and spent three days in hospital after undergoing a medical procedure for the benign condition. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday announcing: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," according to the emailed statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."







