King Charles health updates: Diagnosed with cancer

Buckingham Palace did not specify what form of cancer was diagnosed

King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday announcing: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," according to the emailed statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Buckingham Palace did not specify what form of cancer was diagnosed or at what stage it was found.

The news comes a week after both Kate and King Charles were discharged from a private London clinic after individual procedures. The king underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, while Kate, 42, had an unspecified abdominal surgery on Jan. 17 for unspecified surgery.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.