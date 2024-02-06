Will Prince Harry get a warm welcome from King Charles?

Prince Harry is reportedly rushing back home, after he personally received a call from his father, regarding his sudden cancer diagnosis.
As the Duke of Sussex returns to the UK for a reunion with his father, Meghan is not happy that the rift is healing, per royal author, Angela Levin.
When asked if Harry will be welcomed back with open arms, Levin shared that it would all depend on the Duke himself.
Levin told GB News that “if Harry is still thinking only in terms of me, me, me,” then his welcome might not be so warm
“When he’s come over to London or phones, he wants to tell his father that he still wants him to apologise, and particularly to Meghan for the way she was treated,” she said.
“He’s got so many moans that they go back to when he was quite a small child. He’s got a great list, and I think that wouldn't be a good thing to do,” she explained.
“I think it's good that he's coming, but he's got to come with an apology. He should actually take responsibility for upsetting his father hugely, not arrive, and then say, you know, I want you to apologise.”
