Prince William lets it loose alongside pal Tom Cruise amid royal health crisis

Prince William kicked off his royal duties after a break alongside Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise.



The Prince of Wales was joined by the actor at an opulent dinner gala for London Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday, February 7.

The longtime friends were photographed shaking hands and catching up at the event.



The Mission Impossible actor has been an ongoing supporter of the charity, that delivers and advanced trauma team to critically-ill people, while William has been patron of the organization since 2020.

During his speech, the future King fostered a jovial ambience in the room by poking fun at his actor friend.

“If you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated,” William quipped.

“We have all seen on our screens that - how can I put it - you seem to have a different take on ‘normal wear and tear’ to the rest of us. It’s not the kind that buffs out, that’s for sure,” he added.

William also addressed his wife Kate Middleton’s hospital stay as well as his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, saying, "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.”

Earlier in the day, he attended an investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of his father, where he will hand out over 50 honours, including to former England women’s football player Ellen White, 34.