Duchess Sophie performs key task at Palace after taking on new position

Duchess Sophie, who has been dubbed as the monarchy’s secret weapon for King Charles, made an impressive show of her capabilities at an important event held at the Buckingham Palace after receiving new role.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh honoured individuals and organisations for their contributions to communities as the royal couple upheld a century-old tradition.

Garden parties at the palace are a soiree to highlight the efforts of exceptional subjects of the reign. This party was hosted by Prince Edward and Sophie as they promoted the causes that they are particularly focussed on.

Sophie – dedicated to working with charities supporting victims of abuse and domestic violence – met with Welsh provincial president Sue Rivers, who is also the leader of the Mother’s Union.

The Duchess was announced Patron of Mothers’ Union in February of this year. The two discussed Sophie’s new role and Sue’s work with initiatives such as Away From It All (AFIA) and the domestic abuse campaign in Wales.

“It was a delight to meet HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh,” Rivers said of the royal. “She showed great interest in my work as a member and my long-standing commitment to the organisation.”

Sophie has notably taken on a prominent role in the royal family especially after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in last year.

With her new role with Mothers’ Union, Sophie is following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria.

The monarch is understood to be glad and proud of the Duchess for performing her tasks effortlessly alongside her husband Prince Edward.