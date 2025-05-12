Jennifer Aniston all praise for Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston is all praise for The Morning Show co-star and longtime pal Reese Witherspoon as a mother.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Legally Blonde actress revealed what it was like to be a young mom and how difficult it was for her to balance work and motherhood at the time.

Reese said she was 22 or 23 when she had her first daughter Ava Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The Wild actress revealed she was “trying to figure out how to be a mother and have a career at the same time”.

To which, Jennifer replied, “You grew up fast.”

“I did,” remarked the 49-year-old.

Gushing over Reese dedication towards work and motherhood, the Friends alum stated, “That’s why you are the woman you are today because you are capable of the amount of work and do it with such ease and grace.”

“I am so blown away by this one,” added Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Reese and Jennifer could be seen together on The Morning Show.

The actresses had been raving about their onscreen and on set reunions, as Jennifer mentioned at the 2024 Emmy Awards pre-show that she and her co-star “grew up together, and we were kids together, and now we're grown-ups together,” via PEOPLE.

“Being able to produce the show with her… I couldn't ask for a better partner,” she further said.