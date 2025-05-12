Duchess Sophie sheds light on her 'frustration' after joining royal family

Duchess Sophie once opened up about her 'frustration' during the early days of being a working royal.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is now widely known as King Charles's 'secret weapon,' once recalled the challenges she faced after marrying Prince Edward.

Sophie, who was in the PR field before joining royals, revealed that it "took me a while to find my feet."

Speaking to the Mirror earlier, the mother-of-two said, "The frustration was I had to reduce my expectations of what I could actually do."

She added, "I couldn't turn up at a charity and go, 'Right, I think you should be doing this' because that's what I was used to doing in my working life."

Sophie shared that she realised that as a royal she has to laud the work of volunteers and funders and not to give personal opinions.

"I had to take a really big step back and go, OK, they want you to be the icing on the cake, the person to come in to thank their volunteers and funders, not necessarily to tell them how to run their communications plan," she stated.

Notably, a senior royal aide previously told Daily Mail that the monarch appreciates Sophie's work approach.

The source said, "She really just does get on with it, without much fuss. That's appreciated."