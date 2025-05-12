Prince Andrew ‘sweating’ as new explosive secrets to be made public

Prince Andrew’s troubles see no end in sight as King Charles’ brother gets embroiled in yet another setback.

The Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019, is having a rewind of his biggest scandal as US government shows renewed interest in the case following the death of Virginia Giuffre.

According to Attorney-General Pam Bondi, the FBI was “reviewing tens of thousands of videos” of the millionaire financier, Jeffery Epstein. The update comes as US President Donald Trump promised to publicise the so-called ‘Epstein Files’.

Virginia, who committed suicide last month, was the most vocal victims of abuse in the Epstein case, and she had also accused Andrew of sexual assault. The disgraced duke ended up settling the case with Virginia in an out-of-court settlement but did not admit to guilt.

Previously, Virginia had claimed that the US was withholding some compromising videos of her with influential figures. Sources revealed that if Trump made the footage public and Andrew was found in any of them, it would spell bad news for the royal family as well.

“Andrew will be sweating over their release,” a source told The Sun. “If there’s anything in there that involves him, it would pile more misery and humiliation on him.”

Moreover, journalist Barry Levine, who wrote a book on Epstein and his accomplices, said, “Virginia talked about her alleged sexual abuse by Prince Andrew, much of which wasn’t ever published.”

He continued, “And there was a specific personal detail she mentioned. It would be highly embarrassing for the Duke if it ever got out.”