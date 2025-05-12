Taylor Swift breaks social media silence ahead of big announcement

Taylor Swift sends heartwarming message to fans after ending her silence

Taylor Swift is back online to connect with her fans, after a long break away from the spotlight.

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram and sent a heartfelt message to fans through her management account, Taylor Nation, on Sunday, which moved Swifties to great lengths.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker celebrated the anniversary of her record-breaking Eras Tour and penned down a sweet note.

"One year ago today, Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. Since then, she has performed 66 shows across the United States and Mexico, each night creating memories that will last a lifetime,” the caption began.

“Thank you to every single one of you who have been a part of this journey. We can't wait to see what the next year brings!," Swift continued.

The new post sent fans back to the memories of Eras Tour and received sweet response, with many fans theorising that the post was a hint at something.

The anniversary post marked the account’s 2190th post which, fans noted, corresponds with her lyric “it’s been 2,190 days since our love black out…” from her song, Glitch.

The apparent Easter Egg comes after Swift hinted at a big announcement during the award show on May 26th, with her website display spelling out AMAs.

The potential hints pointing towards an upcoming announcement has fans glued to their screens as they await the Reputation and debut Taylor Swift album re-recordings.