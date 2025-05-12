Meghan Markle showcases 'strength' as royal feud takes toll on Harry's health

Meghan Markle sent a clear message to the Sussexes' critics by unveiling the real 'strength' of her and Prince Harry amid the royal feud.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram page on May 11 to mark Mother's Day with a delightful photo.

The picture, which was taken from behind, featured Meghan and her little bundle of joys, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb “mama mountain”, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life," Meghan captioned her new heartfelt post.

As soon the picture was released on social media, fans of Sussexes began sending love to Harry and Meghan's children, calling them their real 'strength.'

On X, one fan wrote, "There is no love like a mother's love, may these two children never let go of their mom just keep holding her a little bit tighter."

"Meghan Sussex’s post is the kind of soft strength we love to see," another fan chimed in.

It has been said that Meghan showcased her strength with Archie and Lilibet's photo after the royal feud and the security case setback took a toll on her husband Harry's health.

Earlier, royal expert Afua Hagan discussed the Duke of Sussex's BBC interview and his visible frustration on True Royalty TV.

She said, "I don't think he can separate the issues with his family from the issues of security because it's all tied up."

"You can see the toll that this has taken on him over the past five years..." Afua claimed.