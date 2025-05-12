Meghan Markle receives bad news as half-brother announces explosive plan

Meghan Markle is set to face new trouble just as she had made an important addition to her team in major shake-up.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is estranged from her father and half-siblings, may have to mop up a big PR disaster her brother plans on writing an explosive tell-all book.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle has moved out of the US and settled in the Cebu Islands, Philippines, with his son Thomas Markle Jr.

Thomas Jr revealed to The Irish Mirror that he is “working” on his tell-memoir, and it’s going to target his sister. He promised that once his book is finished, it will be “swooped up real quick”.

“I’m working on it. It’s coming out. It’s going to be good. I really want to maybe spin off the book, then the documentary will follow,” he told the outlet.

“I’m not a greedy person, it’s not about money, it’s about the principle,” he added. “Of course, it would be nice to have a little cushion from selling a book.”

Like her husband Prince Harry, Meghan also has been estranged from her family. The Duchess cut off from her father and siblings during a fallout before her royal wedding in 2018. The As Ever founder remains connected to her mother, Gloria.

Thomas Jr – along with his sister Samantha – have been critical of Meghan, and it seems he would exact his revenge now that he has the time.

“Everybody wants the book. I now have dedicated time.”

The news comes amid news that the Duchess hired a new chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, who previously worked for Bill Gates. Moreover, there are also speculations that Meghan is already planning to write a memoir after Prince Harry's Spare.

However, she addressed the rumours during a recent podcast interview revealing that she has no immediate plans.

“I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there,” she said.