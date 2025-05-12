Kanye West faces major setback as church fire investigation reopens

Kanye West is under fire after his burned church building comes under scrutiny again

Kanye West is once again the target of pointing fingers after his abandoned church has come under investigation again.

The 47-year-old rapper’s property based on a church building, burned to the ground in October 2024, and he left it as it was.

Months after the fire, the estate was brought down and has been subjected to inspection twice.

However, a new report by The U.S. Sun revealed that West has still not paid for the inspections for his $1.5 Million property.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety are reportedly also investigating the property for arson as it was only by chance that the neighbouring properties were protected from the flames.

The Carnival rapper’s Church property was bought to either serve as a location for his Donda Academy or Yeezy Headquarters.

However, it ended up becoming none and was abandoned before the fire.

This comes after West is already under backlash for his long ongoing provocative social media rants which ended up getting him sued by major celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, who he slammed in his posts.